Not that the world don't have problem solvers, but most of the problem solvers are being killed through abortion.By: Master Daniel Abese
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Bigzie Kick Boxing Show At Korle Beach Resort On August 25
Bogzie Media and Bigzie Sports in collaboration with the Ghana Kick Boxing Association (GKBA) and Wushu Mixed Marial Arts & Health Organisation are organizing the 2017 Wushu Kick Boxing – Bigzie Fight at the Korle Beach Resort in Accra on Friday August 25, 2017.
According to Troy Robinson, the promoter some of Ghana’s best kick boxers are appearing on the bill which is also dubbed “Only The Strong Survive” and urged fight fans never to miss the free show.
The Jamaican and Englishman with Ghanaian roots who has deep interest in kick boxing hinted that the programme is free because he is using this first show to create awareness and also as a springboard for the bigger championship show later in the year when attractive prizes would be awarded to winners and outstanding fighters.
He said many fighters have expressed their willingness to appear on the Bigzie Fight programme which is sponsored by Funky House, Bigzie Sports, Wushu Kick Boxing, Funky House, Chadi Patti, Bee Natural and Beacon City Service.
He expressed that very soon he is going to organize a programme to educate people about “Road Safty and Discipline On The Road”.
Nii Adotey Dzata I, President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association (GKBA) said this is the first kick boxing programme of the year as he has been frustrated in organizing bouts by internal and external forces.
He promised that very soon his administrative problems would be solved and the attractive sport will be back with mouth-watering bouts again.
He said with the achievements of Lawrence Nmai, Gerald Dah, Stevo, Alhassan Okine all performing well in Europe, Asia and elsewhere, the sport has a bright future.
He commended Mr. Robinson for promoting Kick Boxing in Ghana and thanked all those who have supported him in these trying moment and hoped that the government is going to invest in the sport.
