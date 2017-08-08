TOP STORIES
Ghana Kick Boxing: President Want General Secretary Out
The President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association (GKBA) has inform the National Sports Authority (NSA) administration on the behavior and conduct of the Secretary General of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association, J. K. Koranteng who has been very lethargic and latent in his duties, thus affecting the progress and development of sports in Ghana.
Nii Gyata said his office lacks basic office equipment like office pins, Association’s stamp, even pen, paper and others, but the General Secretary does not care about it, because at the end of the month government will pay him from coffers of the NSA and the Ghanaian Taxes.
According to the President, last year, December 2016, when international performer, Lawrence Nyanyo fought and won the WMAC and WBC Muay Thai World Title at 86Kg in Germany and the news was all over, but the General Secretary was not even aware and also when the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) nominated Lawrence as Kick Boxer of the year 2016, he did not
know, see or heard in the media, so he is just not cut for the job in this modern technological period as a Secretary for a Sports Association.
Nii Adotey Gyata said he has been frustrated by the secretary who replaced deceased R.O. Lamptey, in organizing the Association with his negative attitude that has rendered them not to organize a common annual congress to brief the media and public about our plans for the years 2016/ 2017.
“Since he joined the Kick Boxing Association, there have been no much progress or development. Even when we organized an event at Lizzy Sports Complex at East Legon and the Homowo International between Ghana and Togo, he had forgot and said at a meeting that nothing had been done in the year 2016. If he wants nothing to be done, we want something to be done, hence we call for his immediate replacement” Nii expressed.
“I realized some of our letters heads have gone out and his signature is on some letters to Embassies and High Commissions which we cannot defend or substantiate.
He was moved from Rugby to Kick Boxing, and currently Rugby is doing well as have won the West African Cup for the first time due to good administration, so I want him to leave so that we can also win laurels” he added.
The President noted that the General Secretary does not call for meetings when he is authorized, and does everything at his own time, without consulting him.
“He refuses to take my orders not respect me, but connive with other executives who want letters for their self-interests. No one can stand such a character in sports, hence I want him replaced” he stressed.
