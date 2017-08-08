modernghana logo

Hearts Will Win Double… Atinga Assures

Daily Guide
10 minutes ago | Sports News
Vincent Atinga
Vincent Atinga

ACCRA HEARTS of Oak will win the league and the FA Cup this year, Vincent Atinga, a defender of the Phobians has stated.

He said it is unfortunate that Hearts shared the spoils with rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, during a league game in Kumasi on Sunday.

Atinga however stated that Hearts' inability to pick all three points from the Baba Yara stadium would not stop them from winning the league.

He stated that Hearts, who are currently trailing the league leaders by four points, can still bounce back strong and lift the league title.

The intelligent stopper also said the FA Cup would also land in the Phobians' wardrobe to gladden the hearts of their supporters.

Speaking in an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu of Nhyira FM, he said he is not worried that he is always overlooked by national team handlers.

He noted that he has strong belief that in God's appointed time the coaches of the national team would select him to defend the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,
Kumasi

