modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I Psyched My Players… Kotoko Coach

Daily Guide
10 minutes ago | Sports News
Steve Pollack
Steve Pollack

Asante Kotoko injured coach Steve Pollack has hailed his charges for demonstrating bravery and technical brilliance when they hosted their perennial rivals-Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.

Kotoko managed a 1-1 draw after almost a month of inactivity due to a road accident that claimed an official's life at Nkawkaw near Kumasi.

That shelved their impending game against Hearts of Oak scheduled for the weekend ahead of the tragic incident.

But Kotoko showed no sign of weakness when they did battle at the Baba Yara Stadium three days ago, and their head trainer, Pollack, who is still nursing injury has attributed his side's quick recovery to his words of encouragement  days before the game.

The Brit said after the Baba Yara clash “I'm happy with the attitude of the players and am proud of them, their attitude and desire, especially in the second half, was good. I'm proud to be

their manager and proud to be part of the Kotoko family.

“It was always going to be a difficult match but am happy we didn't lose.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Don't Celebrate Kwame Nkrumah As The Founder of Ghana - Prof Adei

47 minutes ago

Go Fight Galamsey At Denkyira-Boasi – Valerie To Rawlings

2 hours ago

quot-img-1always think positive and positive things shall come to you in the name of ALLAH.

By: mashall quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37424.3786
Euro5.15485.1583
Pound Sterling5.69355.7009
Swiss Franc4.49514.4974
Canadian Dollar3.44813.4505
S/African Rand0.32930.3297
Australian Dollar3.45373.4616
body-container-line