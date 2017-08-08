modernghana logo

MTN Sallah Gala Produces Thrills

Daily Guide
9 minutes ago | Sports News

Skipper of the winning team(M) receiving the silverware from Laurinda(R) and Mustaha

The curtain on the annual MTN Sallah soccer gala has been lowered   in    commemoration of this year's Eid-ul-fitr at the Kotobabi Wembley Park.

It was aimed at bringing communities in the Central Ayawaso and its environs together to promote unity.

This year's competition drew teams from Accra New Town, Kokomlemle, Alajo, Kotobabi, Maamobi, Nima and Pig Farm.

The soccer gala was played  among 8 teams- Pig Farm boys, Wawa Road, Mafias, Super Eagles, Raaco Down, BTO & BAYE CITY, All Stars and Italian FC, representing Pig Farm, Kokomlemle, Accra Newtown, Alajo, Nima, Mamobi, Abavana and Kotobaabi respectively.

Super Eagles beat Pig Farm Stars 4-2 for the ultimate in  the finals.

Both teams took home special MTN special souvenirs.

The Award presentations were done by Laurinda Bulley, a representative from MTN and Mustapha Abdul Salaam, CEO of E-Style Production and organizer of MTN New Town Sallahfest.

