Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Bowie completes 100m double for US
London, Aug. 7 (GNA/dpa) - Tori Bowie stormed to the 100 metres title on Sunday to complete a first women's and men's double for the United States in the blue riband race since 2005 at the world championships.
Bowie edged Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou by one-hundredth of a second with a desperate lunge as Jamaican Olympic champion and pre-race favourite Elaine Thompson of Jamaica had to settle for fifth.
It was the second bad blow in 24 hours for the Jamaicans who have ruled the distance for a decade, with Justin Gatlin winning the men's race Saturday from young compatriot Christian Coleman and leaving only bronze for retirement-bound Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt.
The last American 100m double came 12 years ago in Helsinki from Gatlin and Lauryn Williams.
Bowie, 26, had improved from bronze at the last worlds in 2015 to silver at the Olympics, and on Sunday took the final step to the top of the podium.
She clocked 10.86 seconds, dipping across the line just ahead of Ta Lou. Dutch 200m world champion Dafne Schippers claimed bronze in a time of 10.96.
"The dive (across the line) doesn't feel too good now. But it has saved me at championships in the past. I never give up until I am over the line," Bowie said.
Thompson never got into the race and managed only 10.98, admitting: "I didn't execute my race well. I just don't know what happened."
GNA
