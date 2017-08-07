modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hearts captain Thomas Abbey named NASCO Player of the Month for July

- ghanasoccernet.com
31 minutes ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey has been named NASCO best of July by the Ghana Football Association and the Premier League Board.

The playmaker had a sensational run in the month with four goals in three matches.

He also won the man of the match award twice from the three games he played.

Thomas was named ahead of Elmina Sharks FC striker Felix Addo and Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Western Region split at consideration stage – Akufo-Addo

7 hours ago

NPP not meddling in Kenya polls – Obiri Boahen

7 hours ago

quot-img-1Doing something with clear conscience does not mean you are right. You have to justify your conscience first to see whether what you are doing is right or wrong.

By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37424.3786
Euro5.15485.1583
Pound Sterling5.69355.7009
Swiss Franc4.49514.4974
Canadian Dollar3.44813.4505
S/African Rand0.32930.3297
Australian Dollar3.45373.4616
body-container-line