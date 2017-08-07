TOP STORIES
Doing something with clear conscience does not mean you are right. You have to justify your conscience first to see whether what you are doing is right or wrong.By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Hearts captain Thomas Abbey named NASCO Player of the Month for July
Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey has been named NASCO best of July by the Ghana Football Association and the Premier League Board.
The playmaker had a sensational run in the month with four goals in three matches.
He also won the man of the match award twice from the three games he played.
Thomas was named ahead of Elmina Sharks FC striker Felix Addo and Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News