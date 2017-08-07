TOP STORIES
Elmina Sharks trainer Yaw Acheampong wins NASCO Coach of the Month for July
Elmina Sharks FC head coach Yaw Acheampong is NASCO coach of the month of July, the Ghana Football Association and Premier League Board have announced.
The former Ashanti Gold SC and Great Olympics trainer achieved an 100% record in the month, winning all four games which saw them move out of the relegation zone to the 7th position on the league table.
Other coaches who were in contention for the monthly award are Evans Augustine Adotey of Medeama SC and Great Olympics' Tom Strand.
