modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Elmina Sharks trainer Yaw Acheampong wins NASCO Coach of the Month for July

- ghanasoccernet.com
32 minutes ago | Sports News

Elmina Sharks FC head coach Yaw Acheampong is NASCO coach of the month of July, the Ghana Football Association and Premier League Board have announced.

The former Ashanti Gold SC and Great Olympics trainer achieved an 100% record in the month, winning all four games which saw them move out of the relegation zone to the 7th position on the league table.

Other coaches who were in contention for the monthly award are Evans Augustine Adotey of Medeama SC and Great Olympics' Tom Strand.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Western Region split at consideration stage – Akufo-Addo

7 hours ago

NPP not meddling in Kenya polls – Obiri Boahen

7 hours ago

quot-img-1LEAVE YOUR LIFE TODAY AND FORGET OF TOMORROW B'COS ONE DOES'NT KNOW IF THERE'LL BE A TOMORROW

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37424.3786
Euro5.15485.1583
Pound Sterling5.69355.7009
Swiss Franc4.49514.4974
Canadian Dollar3.44813.4505
S/African Rand0.32930.3297
Australian Dollar3.45373.4616
body-container-line