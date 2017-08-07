modernghana logo

Federation of Mixed Martial Art receives certificate

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 7, GNA - Mr Collins Zoiku, the President of the Ghana Mixed Martial Art Federation has appealed to corporate bodies to support the sport to unearth talents for the nation.

He said such assistance and sponsorship could help develop the sport and unearth talents as well as lifting up the game.

Mr Zoiku made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, when he received the Federation's certificate of recognition at the National Sports Authority (NSA), to organise competitions in Ghana.

He said: 'Currently we are organising the sports in six regions and so far 150 youth are seriously being trained in divisions ranging from flyweight to heavyweight.'

He said the organisation of the sport required adequate funding and that the NSA alone cannot shoulder the huge expenditure involved.

Mr Zoiku said even though Ghana abounds with a lot of sporting talents, 'we are unable to tap and develop them to excel in international sporting events due to low support.'

Mr Robert Sarfo Mensah, the Director General of the NSA said a committee would be set up to come out with modalities to ensure the development of least financed sports in the country.

'Our emphasis is on more development of sports locally and how to support them,' he said.

GNA

