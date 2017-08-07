TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Newcastle winger Atsu celebrates victory over Hellas Verona on social media
Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu celebrates his side's last pre-season victory over Hellas Verona on social media as the new Premier League season inches closer.
Newcastle United rounded up their pre-season ahead of their return to the English top flight with a 2-0 victory against Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona on Sunday
Atsu scored in the 12th minute to double the Magpies lead after Spain youngster Ayoze Perez put them ahead in the 4th minute.
A photo posted on his Instagram account suggests the Ghanaian is apparently in positive vibes as the Magpies prepare for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.
