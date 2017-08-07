modernghana logo

Newcastle winger Atsu celebrates victory over Hellas Verona on social media

- ghanasoccernet.com
29 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu celebrates his side's last pre-season victory over Hellas Verona on social media as the new Premier League season inches closer.

Newcastle United rounded up their pre-season ahead of their return to the English top flight with a 2-0 victory against Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona on Sunday

Atsu scored in the 12th minute to double the Magpies lead after Spain youngster Ayoze Perez put them ahead in the 4th minute.

A photo posted on his Instagram account suggests the Ghanaian is apparently in positive vibes as the Magpies prepare for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

