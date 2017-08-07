TOP STORIES
Match Report: Attram's de Visser swat aside Black Stars B in friendly encounter
Black Stars B unsullied preparations ahead of the 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso was dented following their 3-1 loss to Attram's de Visser at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.
The local based senior national team engaged the Academy Boys in their last preparatory match before departing for Ouagadougou on Wednesday to play Burkina Faso in the first leg of the 2018 CHAN.
De Visser broke the deadlock of the encounter in the 30th minute through Reginald Thompson after he tapped home from Douglas Mintah's cut back pass.
Black Stars B were pegged back again five minutes later after captain Godfred Odametey finished off a well worked team effort.
AshantiGold's Safiu Mumuni pulled a goal back for the Black Stars when he rounded goalkeeper Edmund Akrong after he spilled a cracking shot from Zakaria Mumuni on the 40th minute mark.
Thompson restored de Visser's two goal advantage when he tapped home from close range to beat goalkeeper Joseph Addo at his near post in the 59th minute.
Lots of substitutions slowed the tempo of the game in the final 20 minutes, which culminated in both sides failure to add to their goals as the Academy Boys end the Black Stars B ten-match winning streak ahead of their Sunday's crunch game against Burkina Faso.
The Black Stars will travel to Burkina Faso on Wednesday and play the first leg on 12th August 2017 in Ouagadougou before hosting the second leg a week later at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Ghana can't afford to miss out of the CHAN Tournament in Kenya having failed to qualify for the 2015 edition in Rwanda.
Reuben Obodai
