TOP STORIES
It takes a lot of courage to show yor dreams to someone.By: Maabenaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
SHOCKER: Controversial Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari slaps referee, friendly ends abruptly
Controversial Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari physically attacked an unsuspecting referee with a hefty slap during a local friendly, leading to the abrupt end of the match in Accra.
According to a report on Peace FM on Monday, a friendly match between two sides involving two of Ghana's respected footballers Muntari and Laryea Kingston had to be cancelled after the player with countless disciplinary problems launched his shocking physically attack on the referee.
Locals in the Accra suburb of Kotobabi booed the former AC Milan and Inter Milan player after he slapped the referee in the face and kicked the ball out of play for a card shown him.
Muntari, who has had several disciplinary problems both at club level and with the national team the Black Stars, took the ugly part of his character to the streets when the referee John Terry showed him the yellow card for an offence.
Not pleased with the decision of the referee, Muntari lunged forwarded like a baboon, angrily slapping the ref in the face before grabbing the ball kicking in into the nearby houses in a shocking and disgraceful fits of anger.
Shocked over the conduct of the global football star, players had to calm the referee down while kids who were watching the game chanted chorus of disapproval with the elders booing Muntari.
Kingston had to beg the referee not to retaliate as locals encouraged the match official to go for his pound of flesh against Muntari who is infamous over his disciplinary problems.
The referee John Terry narrated how Sulley Muntari slapped him and ended a friendly game abruptly which was highly anticipated by locals.
'There was a small infringement which I didn't see earlier so I stopped the game and decided to replay it as fair-play in favour of Sulley's side,' referee John Terry narrates what during the friendly game between Sulley Muntari XI and Laryea Kingston XI at the Kotobabi Wembley in Accra.
'Unfortunately he (Sulley) grabbed the ball with his two hands and I gave him a yellow card for that on the field of play. He was not pleased and came straight to slap my face and I showed him a red card and he took the ball and played it out of the field of play.
'I was surprised and the players around couldn't do anything since all were similarly surprised too.'
'When that happened, players of both sides talked to me not to retaliate and forget. Laryea Kingston spoke to me to let things go and at that moment I let go.'
Muntari was sacked in disgrace at the 2014 World Cup for his physical attack on a management member of the Ghana national team at the tournament in Brazil.
He was also booted out of Ghana's team at the Olympic Games in Athens for disciplinary reasons which having clashes with team-mates and opponents at club side.
Muntari recently drew sympathy over some racist abuse he suffered but his actions in Kotobabi will certainly paint a bad picture about his conduct.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News