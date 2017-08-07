modernghana logo

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian attacker David Opoku undergoes medicals at Qatari club Muaither SC

- ghanasoccernet.com
58 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian attacker David Osei Opoku has undergone medical at Muaither SC's training ground ahead of his move to the Qatari Club, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal. 

Opoku is set to become coach Mohammed Sahel's first signing of the summer in a deal worth  $350,000.

The 25-year-old will sign a two-year contract with the Muaither-based outfit by the close of tomorrow.

Opoku spent last season at Lebanese Premier League side Al Egtmaaey Tripoli.

He earned a call up to train with the Black Satellites team in June 2011 when he was still enrolled at UC Santa Barbara but failed to make an appearance

He was again called up to camp with the national team in October 2014 and made a second half substitute in a friendly against Nigerian senior national team, which was played in honor of the opening of the Akwa Ibom international stadium.

David Opoku

