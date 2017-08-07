TOP STORIES
Ghanaian Richard Boateng signs for Spanish side UD Mellila
Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng has signed for Spanish lower tier side UD Mellila GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
Having arrived in Spain to play with Granada the Ghanaian has had loan spells with some other clubs but has now committed his career to Mellila.
Being stable is always key to the survival of footballers and Boateng will now get the chance to play regular football and also stay at a club who have had to pay very well to have him.
The Ghanaian is the younger brother of former Ghana international Derrick Boateng who has played over six seasons in Spain.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
