Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adam dedicated goal to George Asare

- ghanasoccernet.com
28 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko forward Saddick Adam dedicated his equalizing goal to the late George Asare, the kit manager who lost his life in the fatal accident.

Asare died three weeks ago when Kotoko team involved in an accident at Nkawkaw road when they were on their way to their base after a league game against Inter Allies in Accra.

Kwame Kizito scored the opening goal of the game for the Phobians but a swift response from Saddick Adam tied the game at 1-1.

The goal was subsequently dedicated to the late Thomas Asare.

