Kotoko striker Saddick Adams lauds referee Gagba's penalty call
Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams has recommend referee Dally Gagba's penalty decision in Sunday's Super clash against Hearts of Oak.
Hearts went up in the 66 minute through Kwame Kizito from a close range.
But the Oda-based official awarded Asante Kotoko a late controversial penalty, which was converted by Saddick Adams to earn a vital point.
'Yes, it hit his hand and the referee whistled for it. We all saw it. That was the only chance we had. We had to make use of it otherwise we would've lost the game. I had to score and I did,' Adams said when quizzed on what he saw.
Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah has already blasted the referee claiming 'he came into the game to favor the home team' while his coach Frank Nutall said he always felt the only way Kotoko were going to score was through the spot kick.
