Christian Atsu’s impressive pre-season means he is one of the best players Newcastle United have

- ghanasoccernet.com
57 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Christian Atsu has made a huge impression in pre-season and he is expected to be one of the starters for the newly promoted sides.

Goalscorer Atsu, who joined on a permanent deal from Chelsea after last season's loan success at the start of the window, was one of the players to have taken to social media to celebrate the win over Gialloblu.

Newcastle have struggled to match the demands of the transfer market but it's highly likely that Atsu could be one of the reasons they will be optimistic for the season.

