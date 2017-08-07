TOP STORIES
Love is a clinical fool's way of refusing cure.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng joins Spanish second tier side UD Melilla
Spanish Segunda B side Union Deportiva Melilla have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng on a one-year deal ahead of the new season.
Boateng, 25, joined the Estadio Alvarez-Claro side on Sunday after leaving Extremadura UD last week.
The former Liberty Professionals enforcer opted against staying at Extremadura for another season after failing to lock down regular spot last term.
He is expected to become a core member for Manolo Hererro's outfit when the new campaign kicks off.
Boateng made 10 appearances and scored two goals.
He spent six years with Granada B, scoring six goals in his last season with the club before his move to the Almendralejo-based side in the winter transfer window.
