When you fail to reach your destination at first,you get a good start on the next trip, as you're more knowledgeable.By: www.facebook.com/Sir
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Former Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson claims he was forced to retire
Ghana international Richard Kingson has revealed that he was forced to retire against his will by some critics during his time.
The current Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer of the national football team in an interview with Starr FM said his 11-year stint with the team was ended prematurely after the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.
'It's like they are now blaming themselves; but I don't blame them. Sometimes when we [retired players]go and play, some people come and say 'Richard you are still strong, you can still play for the national team' but I say no… I've stopped,' he claimed.
'Ghanaians don't look at your performance, they only consider where you come from; your age but age is just a number,' the former Wigan Athletic last line of defence opined.
