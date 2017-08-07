modernghana logo

Former Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson claims he was forced to retire

- ghanasoccernet.com
56 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Richard Kingson has revealed that he was forced to retire against his will by some critics during his time.

The current Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer of the national football team in an interview with Starr FM said his 11-year stint with the team was ended prematurely after the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

'It's like they are now blaming themselves; but I don't blame them. Sometimes when we [retired players]go and play, some people come and say 'Richard you are still strong, you can still play for the national team' but I say no… I've stopped,' he claimed.

'Ghanaians don't look at your performance, they only consider where you come from; your age but age is just a number,' the former Wigan Athletic last line of defence opined.

