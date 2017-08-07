TOP STORIES
Breaking News: Manchester United defender Tim Ofosu-Mensah undergoing Crystal Palace medical
Ghana-eligible Dutch U21 defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace as seeks to move from Manchester United for regular playing time.
The 19-year-old, whose parents are from Ghana, is undergoing the medical with the London club as he is set to depart Old Trafford this summer in the search of first team football.
Mensah is on the verge of joining London-based side Crystal Palace on a season long loan, linking up with former Ajax boss Frank de Boer.
BREAKING: @tfosumensah is having a medical at @CPFC ahead of a season-long loan move from @manutd , SSN understands pic.twitter.com/6bhWcNb2Hu
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2017
The versatile midfielder will also be joining his old Ajax teammate Jairo Riedewald at Selhurst Park after the senior Dutch international completed a £7m move to Palace earlier this summer.
With new manager De Boer at the helm, it is unsurprising to see a number of Dutch players being brought into the Eagles side, especially those that worked under the 47-year-old manager in Amsterdam.
The Manchester United star will complete his medical on Monday ahead of the proposed loan move.
Mensah is still eligible to play for Ghana as he has not yet played for the Dutch senior national team.
Having completed the signings of Nemanja MatiÄ‡ and Victor LindelÃ¶f this summer, Fosu-Mensah would have found first-team opportunities few and far between in Manchester this season.
Fosu-Mensah is a very physical player who can dominate a midfield.
With a wealth of experience at right-back and centre-back for the Manchester United youth sides, the Dutchman has gone on to make 21 senior appearances for the Red Devils first-team over the last three years.
Fosu-Mensah will become the Eagles third signing this summer, joining Riedewald and Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Selhurst Park.
The Dutchman can expect plenty of first-team opportunities with Palace this season, clearly a key factor in JosÃ© Mourinho's decision to allow the 19-year-old to leave Old Trafford.
