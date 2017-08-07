modernghana logo

Christian Atsu keen to improve his performance in the EPL with Newcastle United

- ghanasoccernet.com
57 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is eager to improve on his last season's performance for Newcastle United in the forthcoming English Premier League.

Ahead of the new top flight season, former has reiterated his determination to better his game to help the club achieve its targets.

'I always want to do something to help the team move forward. I try to work hard and I want to be better than last season,' Atsu told club website.

'We know what is ahead of us - it's bigger than what we passed through last season - and we just need to keep working hard and be better players, each and every day."

Atsu scored a goal for the Magpies as they inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona in their final pre-season match on Sunday.

Newcastle will open their campaign with a home game against Tottenham Hotspurs at the St. James Park on Sunday.

