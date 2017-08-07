TOP STORIES
Moroccan referee Rédouane Jiyed to handle Congo-Ghana clash in Brazzaville
RÃ©douane Jiyed will be the centre referee when Congo host Ghana on 5 September in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E return leg qualifier.
The Moroccan, 37, will get support from countrymen Mouhib Abdallah Filali and Youssef Mabrouk.
Adil Zourak will be the reserve referee.
The match will be played at the Stade de Kintele in Brazzaville.
