modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Gyan Shows Fans Love

Daily Guide
26 minutes ago | Sports News
Gyan (In cap) with some of the fans after the session
Gyan (In cap) with some of the fans after the session


Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has signed autographs for fans of his new club, who bought his jersey at the club's shop over the weekend.

The Ghanaian legend has hit the back of the net three times even before the start of the league.

The fans expressed great joy for meeting the striker, who heartily interacted with them and took pictures with them after the autograph session.

“It's been a wonderful session, like I said earlier, the fans here are amazing, they believe in what they support, they love soccer, and they love their players.

“As you can see, they are here in their numbers for me to autograph the shirts they bought from this shop,” he said in an interview.

Gyan is Ghana's top scorer with 51 goals.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Amidu’s Epistle On EC ‘Silly’ – Kofi Adams

2 hours ago

Probe Mac Manu’s Deportation By Kenya – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

quot-img-1I have doled out a gift of salt and received a fist-full of chili-peppers in return. Trans. from Akan by Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line