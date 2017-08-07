modernghana logo

Badu Rubbishes Injury Claims

Daily Guide
25 minutes ago | Sports News

Experienced Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has denied reports that he is down with injury.

It was reported that the former Udinese man sustained a late injury when he made his debut for his new side Bursaspor on Friday in a pre-season friendly.

Reacting to the story, Badu said, “Bro, it's not true, I am doing well, I am fine.”

The strong midfielder fit perfectly into coach Paul Le Guen's plan, and although his new side lost 1-2, the Ghanaian performed excellently at the Ataturk Stadium.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

