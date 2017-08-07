TOP STORIES
A woman's love can heal, can kill, can create bills... sadly, the bigot only sees it as a Code of Delilah.By: Kwesi-Gabriel Eshun
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Badu Rubbishes Injury Claims
Experienced Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has denied reports that he is down with injury.
It was reported that the former Udinese man sustained a late injury when he made his debut for his new side Bursaspor on Friday in a pre-season friendly.
Reacting to the story, Badu said, “Bro, it's not true, I am doing well, I am fine.”
The strong midfielder fit perfectly into coach Paul Le Guen's plan, and although his new side lost 1-2, the Ghanaian performed excellently at the Ataturk Stadium.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
