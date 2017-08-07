modernghana logo

2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Youssef Essrayi heads Tunisian referee to handle Ghana-Congo clash next month

2 hours ago | Sports News

CAF has appointed Tunisian referee Youssef Essrayi to handle Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo in a Group E clash next month.

The 40-year-old will be assisted on the lines by countrymen Jridi Faouzi and Marwene Saad with Nasrallah Jaouadi the fourth referee.

Essrayi has officiated in two World Cup qualifying matches- hist first was Ivory Coast's 1-0 win at Liberia in November 2015 and the 2-0 defeat of Cape Verde last October.

He became an international referee five years ago.
The match will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 1 September.

