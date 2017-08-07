modernghana logo

Congo to face Ghana in return 2018 World Cup qualifier at Stade Kintele in Brazzaville

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Congo have confirmed they will play their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier return leg against Ghana at the Stade de Kintele in Brazzaville.

The two sides met at the same venue in 2015 when the Black Stars posted a 3-2 friendly win over the Red Devils.

The match will be played on Tuesday, 5 September; four days after the first leg in Kumasi.

Congo have lost all two opening matches in Group E and mathematically have been ruled out of qualifying to Russia.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

