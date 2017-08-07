TOP STORIES
FIFA 2018 Qualifiers: Tunisian officials for Ghana-Congo match in September
Four Tunisian referees, Youssef Essrayri, Jridi Faouzzi, Marwene Saad and Nasrallah Jaouadi, have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to handle the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Congo Brazzaville in Kumasi on September 1, 2017.
The match is the third in the series for the Black Stars as they chase a place in the next year's World Cup.
CAF revealed the appointments on Monday on its website.
Ghana is currently third in the group with one point from the first two matches following a goalless draw in Tamale with Uganda and a 2-0 loss in Cairo to Egypt.
It is expected that the Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah, will name his team for the match by the last week of August.
The two teams will meet again on September in Brazzaville for the return leg after which Ghana will face Uganda in Kampala in October and close the qualifying series out at home to Egypt in November.
Ghana is hoping to book a ticket to its fourth straight World Cup since 2006.
