Black Stars B to play Godwin Attram's de Visser Academy today

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago

The Black Stars B will today engage Godwin Attram's de Visser Academy  in a friendly game at the Accra Stadium.

The team defeated Great Olympics 2-0 in their last friendly game at the same venue last week.

The game will form part of the Black Stars B preparations for their upcoming CHAN qualifier away to Burkina Faso.

Their game against their Burkinabe counterparts will be played on a natural grass pitch and the local-based senior national team will hope to practice their tactics when they take on the Academy Boys.

Meanwhile, the team will miss the services of seven key players in the game; Awal Mohammed, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Amos Frimpong, Felix Annan, Thomas Abbey, Patrick Razak and Winful Cobbinah following their involvement in Sunday's Super clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Kick off for today's kick off is 15:30 pm.

