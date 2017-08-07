TOP STORIES
guard your heart with all dildigence.because from it arises the issues of life.By: onayi ogbori
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Dutch-born Ghanaian Timothy Fosu Mensah close to joining Crystal Palace
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has decided to loan out Timothy Fosu Mensah to Crystal Palace as he looks to gain more playing time.
According various reports in England the youngster has asked to leave as he looks to play at the highest level this season.
There were reports also that Watford were also interested in signing him but have ultimately decided to pursue other options as Fosu Mensah's head was turned towards moving to London.
There we reports that Palace wanted an outright buy Manchester United have decided against that and will only work on a loan deal.
