Godwin Attram confirms Great Olympics return

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News

Godwin Attram has confirmed his return to Great Olympics after holding talks with the club's hierarchy.

Attram left the Dade Boys unceremoniously following the appointment of Swedish trainer Tom Strand at the end of the first round of the Ghana Premier League.

The 37-year-old vowed not to work with the former Medeama trainer but after holding talks with the club's board chairman, H.E. Amarkai Amarteifio, he hasdecided to join forces with Strand to help the club survive relegation.

In an interview with Happy FM's Anopa Bosuo Sports, attram said, "By God's grace it's true. I had a call from Amartei Amarkaifio insisting that i return to help the club in the final run-in of the season. He told me that he's released a press statement calling on all stakeholders to come on board to help the club."

I consulted my family and other prominent people in my life and they advised me to take up the challenge hence I decided to heed to Olympics call.There is nothing much I can do than to offer my technical knowledge for our beloved Olympics to avoid the drop. And I know we can do it because with God nothing is impossible," he concluded.

Great Olympics are firmly rooted in the relegation zone as they occupy 15th position with 26 points after 24 matches.

