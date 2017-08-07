modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil on target for FF Jaro in big win over AC Oulu

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghanaian young striker Seth Paintsil delivered for FF Jaro as they thump AC Oulu 4-0 in the Finnish second-tier league.

Jaro opened the scoring in the 49th minute through Jonas Emet from the penalty spot before adding his second of the day in the 55th minute from close range.

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil extended his side's lead in the 74th minute with a thumping header. Christian Eissele finished off the rout in the 91st minutes as the xx run away 4-0 victors.

The 22-year-old former BA Stars poacher lasted the entire duration.

Jaro occupy 7th position with 18 points after 17 games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

“Incompetent” EC Boss Was Appointed To Rig 2016 Polls – Amidu

2 hours ago

Why Mr. David Asante Appeatu Should Be Given Extension Of Tenure Of Of...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Either you drink deep or you don't taste it.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line