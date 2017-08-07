TOP STORIES
Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil on target for FF Jaro in big win over AC Oulu
Ghanaian young striker Seth Paintsil delivered for FF Jaro as they thump AC Oulu 4-0 in the Finnish second-tier league.
Jaro opened the scoring in the 49th minute through Jonas Emet from the penalty spot before adding his second of the day in the 55th minute from close range.
Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil extended his side's lead in the 74th minute with a thumping header. Christian Eissele finished off the rout in the 91st minutes as the xx run away 4-0 victors.
The 22-year-old former BA Stars poacher lasted the entire duration.
Jaro occupy 7th position with 18 points after 17 games.
