Michael Essien dedicates goal to Persib fan who died after fans attack

2 hours ago

Michael Essien dedicated his league goal for Indonesian side Persib at weekend to Ricko Andrean, the fan who died after being beaten up by fellow Persib supporters.

Andrean was assaulted while trying to stop his friends from attacking a Persija supporter.

'The goal and the victory are for Ricko,' Essien said.

Essien scored in the 25th minute on an assist from Febri Haryadi. It was the third goal in Liga 1 from the former Real Madrid player.

Two other goals were scored by Raphael Maitimo.
Persib are 15th in the Liga 1 with 24 points from 18 matches.

