TOP STORIES
" you are what u see and you get what you say"By: Sibiri Stephen, Suny
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Ebusua Dwarfs captain Nicholas Gyan arrives in Tanzania to seal Simba FC move today
Ebusua Dwarfs captain Nicholas Gyan has arrived in Dar es Salaam to complete his move to Tanzanian side Simba FC.
Gyan has scored eleven goals and provided three assists in the Ghana Premier League this season.
Simba FC want the striker to bolster their squad for the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup.
If his move his finalized, he will increase the number of Ghanaian players in the Tanzanian Premier League.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News