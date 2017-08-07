modernghana logo

Ebusua Dwarfs captain Nicholas Gyan arrives in Tanzania to seal Simba FC move today

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ebusua Dwarfs captain Nicholas Gyan has arrived in Dar es Salaam to complete his move to Tanzanian side Simba FC.

Gyan has scored eleven goals and provided three assists in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Simba FC want the striker to bolster their squad for the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup.

If his move his finalized, he will increase the number of Ghanaian players in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Sports News

