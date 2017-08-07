TOP STORIES
BabyJet Promotions Appeal For Corporate Support To Stage World Title Fight In Ghana
Samuel Anim Addo, CEO of Baby Jet Promotions is appealing to Corporate Ghana to help them stage the impending International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Title defence between holder Emmanuel Tagoe and former world champion, Argenis Zapata Mendez from the Dominican Republic.
According to Anim Addo, boxing funding is not easy as so many things are involved and they must deliver as expected.
Speaking at the launch of the IBO World Title with the theme “Defend To Conquer” he said boxing is an attractive and action sport, so businesses must support to give fans what they want in quality entertainment, leisure and sports.
He noted that Baby Jet Promotions are the only managers of a world champion in Ghana and after defending the title, they hope to climb up to conquer the best at the top of the Lightweight division.
The recent graduate and SRC President of GIMPA said boxing is selling Ghana with the rising of upcoming professionals and quality promotions.
The bouts include an international fight between a Nigerian and Burkinabe, also Octopus Dzane will face Gabriel Laryea.
He hinted that Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan will grace the fight on September 2, 2017 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, which is also named the “Roadmap To Madison Square Gardens”
Randy Afriyie in charge of promotions and publicity revealed that Jet link Events will lead in the promotion and publicity with shows dubbed “Meet the Fans” at the Accra Mall, West Hills Mall and the Nungua Junction Mall.
He said top artistes who have been part of the Baby Jet events are going to entertain the public and boxing fans as well as Game Boy making some public appearance.
Former WBC Flyweight Champion, Nana Yaw Konadu who is Assistant Coach of Tagoe promised to give boxing fans a good fight and was fully sure that Tagoe will stop his opponent because he is in very good shape.
Boxing