Ghana Boxing Tourism wind about to blow
Sports has always been a tourism booster and serious countries have taken advantage to improve their facilities and attract more visitors and guests.
Ghana Sports Tourism has not been exploited much and the boxing fraternity want to relaunch the crusade that sports is big business where many people gain including the waakye seller, pure water seller, the volunteers for the event and the organisers, even the press and the general public.
Mr. Theodore Ohene, Managing Director of the Trust Sports Emporium has disclosed that some Tour Guides have been trained specially to direct guests and visitors through the multipurpose sports facility at James Town.
He said very soon when most of the facilities are completed, it would be open to the public for events and programmes.
He hinted that they have the boxing arena ready for top local and international bouts, a multipurpose indoor sports hall / auditoriuom, boxing gym that can also be used by karatekas and judokas for martial arts, an aerobics and physiotherapy block, 300 capacity seater conference hall, Olympic size swimming pool, restaurant and school block.
He expressed that sports clubs, universities, high schools, boxing gyms, boxers, promoters, tourism operators, event planners and organisers are welcomed when all the facilities are ready in a few month’s time.
The Trust Sports Emporium Limited have moved their offices from Cantoments to the Arena, and Mr. Ohene says business has began with the promotion and staging of big fights recently like the Ghana @ 60 Boxing involving three World Boxing Council Silver Belts which was graced by distinguished guests including President Nana Akuffo Addo, the Dogboe versus Chacon which was graced by former President Rawlings and the Sunday Special Juvenile.
Some impending bouts are the Azumah Nelson Fight Night on August 19, IBO World Title defence between Emmanuel Tagoe aka Game Boy and WBC 5th rated Mendez from the Dominican Rep. but based in the USA on Saturday September 2 and the Big One between Bukom Banku and Bastie Samir on September 30.
Boxing