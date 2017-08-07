TOP STORIES
A spider's trap entertain's a fly.By: by charles
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Easter, Commey And Mendez Are Not In My Class – Tagoe Conceits
International Boxing Organisation (IBO) lightweight champion, Emmanuel Tagoe, has confidently stated that IBF title holder, Robert Easter who beat Commey, Argenis Mendez his upcoming opponent and compatriot Richard Commey are not of his class, but can discipline all of them.
Tagoe in responding to Mendez’s said Commey and Mendez will be no match for him.
“I am the king and I rule over them so they must know and respect me. If Ghanaians do not respect the IBO title, then I will go for the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO”, he stressed.
Argenis Mendez who will be challenging Tagoe for his IBO belt on Saturday, September 2 stressed that he will beat Tagoe and after that he want Richard Commey.
“Mendez said in an interview that he will beat me and after that he want Richard Commey.
“I want Mendez to know that even Richard Commey i can stop him anytime i want in the ring. The two of them lost to Robert Easter Jr. but Easter can’t stand before me. I will beat Easter with one hand,” Tagoe said in a press briefing.
Commey and Tagoe have been touted as future world champions but many boxing lovers have called for a clash between the duo, however most connoisseurs of the sport feel they should go separate ways to win any of the belts first before deciding that they clash.
Both Ghanaian lightweight boxers are rated high by the various boxing bodies.
Tagoe believes he can unify the titles after beating Mendez. He has the WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO crowns on his mind and ever ready to face any champion worth his salt.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News