Ernest Asante keeps scoring touch in Danish league with brace for FC Nordsjjaelland

- ghanasoccernet.com
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante continued his remarkable start to the Danish league as he scored a brace for FC Nordsjaelland in their 4-1 win over Lyngby on Sunday. 

Lyngby opened the scoring at the Right to Dream Park on the 9th minute through HallgrÃ­mur Johansson, but Nordsjjaelland pulled level in the 16th minute courtesy Ghanaian winger, Ernest Asante, with a brilliant finish.

Emiliano marcondes handed Nordsjjaelland the lead in the 59th minute before Mathias Rasmussen extended their advantage on the 70th mark after he was put through by Godsway Donyoh.

Asante rounded the scoring for the host in the 88th minute via the penalty spot before being replaced with Slov Olsen a minute later.

Nordsjaelland maintain their top spot with 12 points after 4 games.

Sports News

