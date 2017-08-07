TOP STORIES
Division One League Zone II: Karela FC seal historic Ghana Premier League promotion with five matches to spare
Karela United FC became the first club to book qualification to next season's Ghana Premier League after opening a healthy 21-point lead with five matches to spare in Zone II of the Division One League.
The The Nzema-based club thumped King Faisal 4-1 at home on Sunday on match day 25.
Karela have amassed 65 points with closet challegers New Edubiase United in second place with 44 points.
It will be the first time Karela will be playing in the Ghana top-flight.
