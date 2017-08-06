TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Kotoko fights back to share points with Hearts
Kumasi, Aug. 6, GNA - Asante Kotoko S/C, recovering from a recent fatal accident, fought gallantly to force archrivals, Hearts of Oak, to a 1-1 scoreline in the Ghana Premier League Match Day 23 outstanding fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.
The results could not have been more justified given the performance of the two most glorious Ghanaian clubs on the day.
The match, commencing with a minute silence in memory of the late Thomas Obeng Asare, the Kotoko Equipment Officer who perished in the accident, saw the visiting Phobians taking control of the game in the first half.
Marshalled in midfield by in-form Winful Cobbinah and Samudeen Ibrahim, the visitors outwitted the Kotoko midfield trio of Jackson Owusu, Baba Mahama and Seth Opare.
Hearts was awarded a corner kick in the 11th minute, but could not make the most out of this chance.
Kotoko, in response, stepped up the game and came close to stunning the visitors in the 27th minute, but Sidique Adams' thunderbolt of a shot from close range was saved by goalie Ben Mensah.
Hearts' Patrick Razak came close to scoring five minutes later, and his long-range drive was parried to corner which was squandered by the visitors.
The second half commenced on a vigourous note, and it was the Phobians who broke the deadlock, courtesy Kwame Kizito in the 60th minute.
It was a beautiful goal by all standards and initiated in the midfield by Cobbinah, who after rounding up three defenders laid a pass to advancing Fatawu Mohammed for him to connect to Kizito to finish off.
Kotoko fetched the equaliser through a spot kick in the 80th minute as Sidique misplaced goalie Mensah in the process.
The penalty was awarded to the Porcupine Warriors when referee Dally Gagba adjudged the Hearts defence to have handled Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong's goal-bound shot.
GNA
By Stephen Asante, GNA
