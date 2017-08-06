TOP STORIES
Emmanuel Gyamfi: We're delighted to earn vital point against strong opponent
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has conceded that Hearts of Oak were the better side in the 1-1 draw in Sunday's Super at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The Porcupine looked rusty in most part of the encounter after going three weeks without match action due to their involvement in a fatal motor accident.
Striker Kwame Kizito handed the Phobians a second half lead after tucking home from close range in the 66th minute before Kotoko pulled parity courtesy Saddick Adams' controversial 80th minute penalty.
And Gyamfi, who was adjudged the best player on the day, admitted that the Phobians were too strong for them to handle but says he's delighted they took home a point.
"We suffered early in the game because Hearts of Oak were strong on the ball, and it's understandable because they [Hearts] have been training for the past weeks and we weren't due to the unfortunate incident, and it reflected in the match. They were the better team today but we heeded to the tactics of our coach and we got something home, which I think it's well deserved because we were much organized in the second half," Gyamfi said after the game.
"I think its not the end of the league and I'm sure in our subsequent games, we'll give our fans the wins they want."
Kotoko move above Medeama on 4th spot with 36 points after 23 games.
