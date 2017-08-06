TOP STORIES
Better Later than Never.By: Unknown
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Super clash all-attacking display excites Hearts coach Frank Nuttall
Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall has expressed his delight at the attacking display of his outfit and Asante Kotoko in Sunday's Super clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The much anticipate encounter lived up to the billing as the first half was full of action but failed to produce any goal to cap it up.
The Phobians, however, opened the scoring in the 66th minute after striker Kwame Kizito tuck home from a close range before Kotoko leveled the scores on the 80th minute via Saddick Adams' controversial penalty to end the game in a draw.
"It was very exciting game because both teams came out to play but we felt a little bit ahead of them only that we did not make it count in terms of the final results," Nuttall said.
"But I must congratulate both teams, it was a fantastic game. Had we taken our chances in the first half, we could have emerged victors. In the second half, they [Kotoko] came out strongly but were fortunate to get a goal through Kizito, and to be honest it looked like we were going to run away with the three points but for the controversial penalty."
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News