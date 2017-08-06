modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Super clash all-attacking display excites Hearts coach Frank Nuttall

- ghanasoccernet.com
44 minutes ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall has expressed his delight at the attacking display of his outfit and Asante Kotoko in Sunday's Super clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The much anticipate encounter lived up to the billing as the first half was full of action but failed to produce any goal to cap it up.

The Phobians, however, opened the scoring in the 66th minute after striker Kwame Kizito tuck home from a close range before Kotoko leveled the scores on the 80th minute via Saddick Adams' controversial penalty to end the game in a draw.

"It was very exciting game because both teams came out to play but we felt a little bit ahead of them only that we did not make it count in terms of the final results," Nuttall said.

"But I must congratulate both teams, it was a fantastic game. Had we taken our chances in the first half, we could have emerged victors. In the second half, they [Kotoko] came out strongly but were fortunate to get a goal through Kizito, and to be honest it looked like we were going to run away with the three points but for the controversial penalty."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Stop Deceiving Electorates—Rev. Dr Martin Fordjour To Politicians

5 hours ago

Northern farmers laud gov’t response to Armyworm attack

13 hours ago

quot-img-1Better Later than Never.

By: Unknown quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line