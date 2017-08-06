TOP STORIES
New Kayserispor signing Asamoah Gyan signs jerseys for fans ahead of start of season
Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan was at the clubs mega-shop on Sunday to sign autographs for the fans who bought his jerseys on the day.
The Ghanaian joined the club this summer after a seven year period in the Arabian Peninsula and also in China.
Gyan has scored 3 goals in pre-season and is a trusted source of goals for the club who are determined stay amongst the big boys in Turkey.
He is also Ghana's highest goal scorer with 51 goals in a little over 100 games.
