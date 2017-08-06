modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New Kayserispor signing Asamoah Gyan signs jerseys for fans ahead of start of season

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan was at the clubs mega-shop on Sunday to sign autographs for the fans who bought his jerseys on the day.

The Ghanaian joined the club this summer after a seven year period in the Arabian Peninsula and also in China.

Gyan has scored 3 goals in pre-season and is a trusted source of goals for the club who are determined stay amongst the big boys in Turkey.

He is also Ghana's highest goal scorer with 51 goals in a little over 100 games.

Asamoah Gyan

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Stop Deceiving Electorates—Rev. Dr Martin Fordjour To Politicians

4 hours ago

Northern farmers laud gov’t response to Armyworm attack

12 hours ago

quot-img-1He who knows and knows that he knows, he is wise.

By: confidence Adjei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line