Ghana winger Christian Atsu grateful for a successful pre-season, looking forward to start of league

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is proving be the bargain of the summer after he scored his second goal in preseason.

It took just five minutes for Rafa Benitez's side to open the scoring through Ayoze Perez before the lively Christian Atsu doubled their lead seven minutes later.

The Ghanaian has been at the heart of everything positive for United and he could not hide his delight after the final whistle.

He took to twitter to thank fans and wish for a glorious season ahead.

Pre season 👍🏿 #GodIsTheReason #GodWin https://t.co/JVAGvRYUEr

— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) July 17, 2017

Sports News

