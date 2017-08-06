TOP STORIES
Lech Poznan midfielder Aziz Tetteh eyes Black Stars call up after blistering start to the season
Ghana midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh is hoping that his solid start to the season in the Polish league will be enough to propel him into the Black Stars.
The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has grown into the Lech Poznan team and has been one of the first names on the team sheet this season.
Tetteh is rated as one of the improved players in the league and has been nomited for player of the month for July.
'I am really happy that its all coming out for me but I have to continue working hard,' The Ghanaian said
'Last season we started well and then it went down so we have to hold on and see how it goes this time around.'
'As for the national team it's the dream of every player to play for his nation so I am hoping that I get it.'
