Over 300 security personnel deployed for Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

- ghanasoccernet.com
42 minutes ago | Sports News

The second installment of this season's Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will kick off at 3pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with security details and ticket prices also confirmed.  

The match day 23 clash of the Ghana Premier League was rescheduled for today following the tragedy that struck the camp of Kotoko on July 12.

The gates open at 10 a. m. Stakeholders of the game has also settled on deploying 235 Police personnel to the venue in their quest of ensuring that, the Ghana Football Association Category 'A' game goes on peacefully.

In addition to this will be 70 army personnel, 15 personnel of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), 40 personnel from the National Security, 70 from the Fire Service, 80 Red Cross personnel and 25 men from the St John's Ambulance Service with two ambulances.

Ticket prices have received a slight increment based on the request of a section of the supporters. For that reason, tickets would be sold at GHÈ¼10 for the Popular Stand, GHÈ¼ 20 for the Center Line, GHÈ¼ 50 at the VIP and GHÈ¼ 100 at the VVIP.

