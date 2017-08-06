TOP STORIES
Ronaldo Names African Legend Among His Idols
Brazil legend, Ronaldo de Lima has named three footballers he looked up to when he was younger - one of which is an African legend.
Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time, having played for the likes FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan.
'El Phenomenon', as he was known, also led Brazil to their most recent World Cup success in 2002.
Ronaldo has revealed that he used look up to African legend, George Weah, Marco van Basten and Paolo Maldini.
"George Weah. Marco van Basten. Paolo Maldini," Ronaldo said in an interview with Sky Sports News.
"Those were the guys who I looked up to as a kid. The greatest ever. And now I was playing in Europe, too.
"I needed to stand out as well. So... I became bold, let's say. I set targets and I went out to achieve them. And I made sure people knew what I was doing as well."
