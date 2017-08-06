TOP STORIES
Emmanuel Tagoe Targets WBA, WBC, IBF And WBO Titles
The clash between reigning IBO lightweight champion Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe and America based Argenis Mendez has been shifted to September 2nd.
The international contest was initially billed for August 26th at the Bukom Boxing Boxing Arena, but it has been rescheduled.
Tagoe will be making his first defense of his IBO lightweight against the former world champion, now ranked 5th by the WBA.
Addressing a news conference, last Friday at the Infinity Night Club at Mamprobi in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of (CEO) of Baby Jet Promotions Samuel Anim Addo said “On Saturday, September 2nd, Emmanuel Tagoe, the Game Boy will defend his IBO World lightweight belt against WBA 5th rated Argenis Mendez from Dominican Republic”.
“The aim of Baby Jet Promotions is to produce world champions and we have done that with Emmanuel Tagoe.”
Tagoe in addressing the media stressed that he is ready for Mendez and he will surely stop Mendez in round seven. He promised that if Mendez goes to the ninth round an ambulance may take him to the hospital. He noted that what is hard for most boxers is easy for him.
“I have trained very well for this fight, I’m a king when it comes to boxing. I will stop Mendez no matter what. Ghanaians don’t regard the IBO belt so i will make sure i will win the WBA, WBC, WBO and the IBF.”
