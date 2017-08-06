TOP STORIES
Bernard Mensah makes debut as Kasımpaşa end pre-season with emphatic victory
Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has played his first game for new club KasÄ±mpaÅŸa in their 3-1 pre-season victory against Istanbulspor.
Mensah impressed in midfield as Kasimpasa saved their best till last by hammering the second tier side.
The 22-year old, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, lasted the entire duration of the game.
He will be expected to play a vital role for Kasimpasa when the Turkish topflight gets underway next weekend.
