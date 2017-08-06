modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Bernard Mensah makes debut as Kasımpaşa end pre-season with emphatic victory

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has played his first game for new club KasÄ±mpaÅŸa in their 3-1 pre-season victory against Istanbulspor.

Mensah impressed in midfield as Kasimpasa saved their best till last by hammering the second tier side.

The 22-year old, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, lasted the entire duration of the game.

He will be expected to play a vital role for Kasimpasa when the Turkish topflight gets underway next weekend.

Bernard Mensah

