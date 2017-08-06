modernghana logo

Sulley Muntari still believes Ghana can still qualify for the World Cup

ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News


Sulley Muntari  is confident  Ghana  still has what it takes to qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia

Their  poor start  left them five points behind group leaders  Egypt  with four matches remaining and only the winners of the five qualifying groups will advance to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

'The black stars can still make it to the world cup,' Muntari said on football legends night show on gh one.

'In 2006 we lost our first game, we drew our second game and won the rest of the games and we made it to the world cup,' he added.

The Black Stars' next qualifier is at home to Congo on Friday, 1 September, followed by an away fixture against the same side four days later in Brazzaville.

