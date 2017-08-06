modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah inspires youngster during summer tour

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian forward Kwesi Appiah was among players who made a stop at the Wimbledon Park during their summer holidays to inspire them.

The Ghanaian joined the club this summer and has quickly adapted at the club.

Appiah has recovered from horrific injury that threatened to derail his career and he is now in for a run in this season.

Kwesi Appiah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Northern farmers laud gov’t response to Armyworm attack

2 hours ago

State being irresponsible with controversial tow levy – Franklin Cudjo...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1"When life gives u hundred reasons to cry...show to life that u have Million reasons to smile"

By: Kzodua quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line