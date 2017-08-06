TOP STORIES
"When life gives u hundred reasons to cry...show to life that u have Million reasons to smile"By: Kzodua
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah inspires youngster during summer tour
Ghanaian forward Kwesi Appiah was among players who made a stop at the Wimbledon Park during their summer holidays to inspire them.
The Ghanaian joined the club this summer and has quickly adapted at the club.
Appiah has recovered from horrific injury that threatened to derail his career and he is now in for a run in this season.
Kwesi Appiah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News